Bill Montgomery says ethics complaint against him dismissed

Posted at 12:29 PM, Dec 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-05 14:29:28-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery says an ethics complaint against him has been dismissed.

The complaint alleged Montgomery covered up misconduct in the Jodi Arias case.

It was filed a day before he was appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court in September 2019.

The court appointed independent Bar counsel to investigate to avoid a conflict of interest.

Montgomery said in a statement Friday that the complaint was frivolous and intended to influence Gov. Doug Ducey's pick to replace a justice who retired.

Montgomery says the complaint was dismissed Nov. 9 and no longer can be appealed.

