Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Big rig driver facing charges in fatal crash near Buckeye

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 11:46 PM, Dec 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-02 01:46:17-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man was allegedly driving a commercial semi-truck on a suspended license at the time of a crash near Buckeye that killed a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer last month.

They say 62-year-old Jorge Yanez Campos has been booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter and aggravated assault.

Sheriff's officials say 35-year-old Officer Justin Folsome died in the Nov. 24 crash on State Route 85 after his car was struck from behind.

Folsome had been employed by the Sheriff's Office since June 2012.

According to the Arizona Republic, court documents show Campos allegedly rammed into three vehicles stopped at a red light at a speed of about 55 mph.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7