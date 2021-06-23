Biden nominates Cindy McCain as ambassador to U.N. food program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — President Joe Biden will nominate Cindy McCain as U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, the White House said Wednesday, a position that will come with the rank of ambassador.

The role involves representing the United States in a specialized U.N. agency that is focused on ending hunger and making sure people have access to good, quality food around the world.

McCain, the wife of the late Arizona Senator John McCain (R) is currently the co-chair of the Arizona Human Trafficking Council, and a member of the Phoenix Mayor’s Human Trafficking Task Force.

I am deeply honored and look forward the work ahead. https://t.co/8nSDLxizHo — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) June 23, 2021

