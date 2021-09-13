Biden approves disaster declaration for northern Arizona storms, flooding

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Arizona Monday from storms and flooding Between July 22 to July 24.

The move opens up federal funding for state, local and tribal governments along with certain nonprofit organizations. According to a news release from the White House, the funds can be used to repair or replace any facilities damaged in the flooding, or to build hazard mitigation measures statewide.

