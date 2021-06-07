Watch
Bid by GOP Arizona House leaders to pass budget falls flat

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2021, file photo, state Rep. Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, is sworn in during the opening of the Arizona Legislature at the state Capitol, in Phoenix. A budget deal struck between Republican leaders Bowers and Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, and Gov. Doug Ducey includes implementing a flat 2.5% income tax that cuts $1.5 billion a year from state revenue and keeps higher earning taxpayers from having to directly pay a new 3.5% surcharge to fund schools. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)
Arizona Budget
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 17:35:27-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House failed to pass key portions of a $12.8 billion state budget that contains a massive $1.9 billion income tax cut after one Republican joined all Democrats in opposing the measure.

Monday's developments were a major defeat for GOP House leaders who risked the vote knowing they lacked support.

Rep. David Cook's opposition to the size of the tax cuts had been known for days, but Republican House leaders hoped he would come around if they forced the vote.

Instead, the Globe Republican stood firm, and the measures went down during debate.

The House adjourned until Thursday, when the Senate is set to return.

