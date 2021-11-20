Watch
Benson man picked as replacement Arizona House member

Posted at 10:04 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 00:04:20-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The Board of Supervisors in Cochise County has chosen a replacement for a Republican lawmaker who resigned last month.

The board chose Republican Lupe Diaz on Friday to replace Rep. Becky Nutt. Diaz was born and raised in Bisbee and serves as the pastor and principal of Grace Chapel/Grace Christian Academy in Benson.

He is also on the Benson city council, but will have to resign because state law prohibits holding a legislative seat and another elected office except a school board post at the same time.

Nutt did not give a reason for resigning midway through her third term.

