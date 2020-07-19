Behavioral health facility employee arrested for sexually assaulting teen patient

A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a teen patient at a behavioral health facility near 16th and Van Buren streets.

The teenage female patient alerted staff Thursday that an employee of the facility had sexually assaulted her.

Phoenix police along with the Maricopa Police Department arrested 43-year-old Tietwen Givens in the City of Maricopa Friday.

Detectives say during the investigation, they developed probable cause that Givens engaged in numerous sexual acts with the teen.

Givens is now facing ten counts of sexual conduct with a minor and is booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Police say there is no indication of other victims and anyone with any information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.