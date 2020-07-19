Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Behavioral health facility employee arrested for sexually assaulting teen patient

items.[0].image.alt
Behavioral health facility employee arrested for sexually assaulting teen patient
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jul 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-19 14:15:09-04

A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a teen patient at a behavioral health facility near 16th and Van Buren streets.

The teenage female patient alerted staff Thursday that an employee of the facility had sexually assaulted her.

Phoenix police along with the Maricopa Police Department arrested 43-year-old Tietwen Givens in the City of Maricopa Friday.

Detectives say during the investigation, they developed probable cause that Givens engaged in numerous sexual acts with the teen.

Givens is now facing ten counts of sexual conduct with a minor and is booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

Police say there is no indication of other victims and anyone with any information is urged to call the Phoenix Police Department at (602) 262-6151 or to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!