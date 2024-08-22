AZ Department of Education looks to ban cell phones after House bill vetoed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Department of Education hosted a press conference announcing the push for a cell phone ban in schools statewide.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed a bill in April that sought to limit cell phone use at public schools across the state.

“This legislation establishes an unnecessary mandate for an issue schools are already addressing,” Hobbs said in her veto letter.

Tom Horne, the AZ DOE state superintendent of public instruction, is looking to generate support for a new state law that will ban cell phones due to their social connection and the rise in addiction to phones.

“It’s a problem that gradually got worse, a minor problem, then last year it spiked,” Horne said at the press conference. “Now it’s a really very serious problem.”

Former public school teacher Mitchell Rutherford of Tucson, who left his position in frustration over the proliferation of mobile devices being used by students in the classroom spoke at the press conference.