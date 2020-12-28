Authorities tracing remains found in remote areas of Arizona

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in central Arizona are working to identify several body parts that were found in remote areas.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a woodcutter and a hunter found the remains at two separate sites over the weekend.

Sheriff's spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn says the remains appear to be connected to a medical institution and could have been used for education or research.

The medical examiner's office is trying to trace their origins, based on tags that were found among the body parts.

Meanwhile, authorities are using drones and police dogs to search the two areas near Prescott, which is north of Phoenix.