Authorities: Pregnant mule deer poached south of Buckeye

Arizona Game and Fish
Posted at 9:55 PM, Jul 21, 2020
BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona Game and Fish Department officials are investigating the recent poaching of a mule deer south of Buckeye.

They say the doe was pregnant with two fawns. Game and Fish officials say the carcasses were discarded along a dirt road in the southwestern portion of the Buckeye Hills south of the Powers Butte Wildlife Area.

It's believed the doe was poached in the overnight hours of July 18.

Wildlife officials say they hope the public could help identify the suspect or suspects.

They say callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

