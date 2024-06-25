Authorities issue shelter-in-place order in Flagstaff over flash flooding

FLAGSTAFF — Heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding in parts of the Flagstaff area prompted authorities to issue a shelter-in-place order Tuesday afternoon.

Coconino County officials asked residents around noon to seek higher ground as a monsoon storm moved through the areas around the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport and Walnut Canyon.

A flash flood warning was in effect for portions of the county until 4:15 p.m.

As of 1 p.m., authorities said more than 3,000 customers of Arizona Public Service were without electricity in the Flagstaff area. APS is the state’s largest utility.

The National Weather Service said the storm was expected to move into Yavapai County later Tuesday.

The monsoon season normally runs for about three months each year starting in June, when rising temperatures heat the land and shifting winds carry moisture from the eastern Pacific and Gulf of California to the Southwest via summer thunderstorms.