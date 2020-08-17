Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Authorities: California man dies in ATV crash in Yuma desert

items.[0].image.alt
police_lights_generic_20120220080350_640_480_1394070272795_3306811_ver1.0_640_480_1513696765711_74570530_ver1.0_640_480.JPG
Posted at 2:53 PM, Aug 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-17 18:28:25-04

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a California man has died after an ATV accident in the Yuma desert.

Yuma County Sheriff's officials say 20-year-old Anthony Johnson of Ventura was transported to a hospital after Sunday's crash and later died from his injuries.

They say the accident occurred about 7 a.m. on State Trust Land.

Investigators say the all-terrain vehicle was traveling through the desert at a high rate of speed.

They say Johnson apparently lost control before colliding with a sand embankment and being ejected from the vehicle.

Sheriff's officials say alcohol use appears to be a factor in the fatal accident.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

IDOL ACROSS AMERICA LIVE VIRTUAL AUDITIONS ARE NOW OPEN!

American Idol Auditions