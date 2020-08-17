Authorities: California man dies in ATV crash in Yuma desert

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a California man has died after an ATV accident in the Yuma desert.

Yuma County Sheriff's officials say 20-year-old Anthony Johnson of Ventura was transported to a hospital after Sunday's crash and later died from his injuries.

They say the accident occurred about 7 a.m. on State Trust Land.

Investigators say the all-terrain vehicle was traveling through the desert at a high rate of speed.

They say Johnson apparently lost control before colliding with a sand embankment and being ejected from the vehicle.

Sheriff's officials say alcohol use appears to be a factor in the fatal accident.