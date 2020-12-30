Authorities arrest man after body parts scattered in Arizona

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities in central Arizona have made an arrest in an investigation into human body parts that were found scattered in remote areas.

Walter Harold Mitchell was booked into jail in Yavapai County late Tuesday afternoon.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office has accused him of dumping more than two dozen body parts outside of Prescott.

Authorities say the remains likely were connected to a Seattle-based business that Mitchell owned and that managed cadavers for research.

It was unclear late Tuesday whether Mitchell has an attorney. He hasn't formally been charged with any crimes.