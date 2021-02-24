Audits find no problems with Arizona election equipment

PHOENIX (AP) — Two independent audits of election equipment in Arizona's most populous county found no modified software, malicious software or incorrect counting equipment, and none of the computers or equipment were connected to the internet.

However, the state Senate still wants its own audit and a judge will decide if it gets access to ballots and other materials Republican lawmakers are seeking.

The audit results released by Maricopa County on Tuesday also included an additional "logic and accuracy test" confirming multiple earlier tests overseen by the county and the Arizona secretary of state's office that found the tabulation equipment properly counted votes.