ASU reports 480 positive cases among students and staff

Arizona State University is reporting 480 positive cases among students and staff as they partner with Mayo Clinic to try and mitigate spread in the community.

ASU says since August 1 they have received test results for about 37,149 students and employees.

The university says they have invented testing technology and built health check apps with "extensive protocols" to manage the spread of coronavirus.

The university is reporting 28 known positive results among faculty and staff comprising a .2% positivity rate and 452 positives among students with a .6% positivity rate.

According to ASU, more than 50 percent of the positive results are off-campus in the metropolitan Phoenix area and 205 are currently isolated on the Tempe campus.

ASU says they are taking steps to manage coronavirus cases: