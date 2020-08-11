Menu

Arrested man who died after refusing medical care identified

Posted at 10:32 PM, Aug 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-11 01:32:43-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who died at a Flagstaff hospital while in custody last month after refusing medical treatment.

Coconino County Sheriff's officials say the autopsy and cause of death still are pending for 32-year-old David Depoe.

He was arrested July 29 by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and was being held on a $50,000 bond on suspicion of four counts of felony theft, felony criminal trespass, felony burglary, and driving with suspended license and a fake license plate.

Officers noticed a cut on one of Depoe's fingers that looked infected but he refused treatment. He later died after emergency surgery.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
