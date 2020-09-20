Arrested man dies in Cave Creek holding cell; Likely suicide

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Sheriff's officials are investigating the death of a man in custody that appears to be a suicide.

They say 62-year-old Scott McKay died Friday after he was found unresponsive in his holding cell at a substation in Cave Creek.

Sheriff's officials say McKay was arrested on suspicion of burglary and violating a restraining order.

They say he was taken to the substation and placed in a holding cell while deputies completed booking paperwork.

McKay was later found unconscious with an item of clothing around his neck and an apparent self-hanging.

Deputies attempted to perform lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

McKay was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.