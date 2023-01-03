Arizonans share spotlight at Rose Bowl Parade

The Rose Parade in California is one of the most anticipated events of the new year.

This time around, Arizona was well-represented at this annual tradition.

The pageantry of the rose bowl is not just about the big game, the parade also gets plenty of attention.

A group from Arizona took part in Monday's famous event.

"It's been a very exciting week and the kids have worked extremely hard. We've had several performances leading up to the Rose Parade,” said Renee Shane-Boyd.

Shane-Boyd is the director of the Foothills Falcons Band at Catalina Foothills High School in Tucson.

The 250-plus member band marched about two hours, she says, stretching five miles in front of parade-goers.

"I think the biggest response from the kids was they were surprised we were finished and thought it would be longer,” added Shane-Boyd.

One of the band's four drum majors found the atmosphere surprising.

"Everyone is just thrilled to be there. To be able to see all of the other bands, who have worked just as hard as we have, is really just something amazing,” said Braden Cantor-Goldner.

And, as the crowd represents people from all over the country, Arizonans took center stage.

"It's representing where we come from and showing off our uniqueness, especially with Gabby Giffords,” added Cantor-Goldner.

Former Congresswoman Giffords, with her husband, Senator Mark Kelly by her side, served as the parade's grand marshal.

The marching band is familiar with her use of music during her recovery after being shot nearly 12 years ago.

"When we met her, she spoke to us a little about that. And, she I think, represents what this parade is going for this year with turning a corner. We have been lucky to not only escort her in the parade, but to have met her,” added Cantor-Goldner.

The emotion was a bit different for Deborah Edenhofer

Her son Tyler, was an Arizona State Trooper, killed in the line of duty in 2018.

She shared video with ABC15 of her placing a rose on a float showing his image made of flowers.

"Even when I saw the florograph, for the first time, I painted his eyebrows. I felt like he was there. He's still here,” said Edenhofer.

And, so was a message she hopes the float with her son was sending.

"You know you could save lives. My son contributed to 22 people. I just wish everybody could do that,” added Edenhofer.

----

