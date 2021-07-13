Arizona woman accused of signing and submitting her dead mother's ballot during 2020 election

PHOENIX — An Arizona grand jury has indicted a Scottsdale woman accused of signing her dead mother's mail-in ballot and submitting it during the 2020 general election, the Arizona Attorney General's Office said Monday.

Tracey Kay McKee faces one count of illegal voting and one count of perjury, both felonies, according to the charging documents.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office said in a news release that McKee's mother died on Oct. 5, 2020. Sometime between Oct. 7, 2020, and the general election on Nov. 3, 2020, McKee allegedly signed her mother's name to the envelope that contained her mail-in ballot and submitted it.

According to the charging documents, the grand jury handed up its indictment on May 4, 2021. The Arizona Attorney General's Office announced the news Monday.

In the same news release, the Arizona Attorney General's Office's Election Integrity Unit said it is investigating five election-related criminal cases. Details on the other cases were not immediately released.

Arizona leaders certified the state's 2020 election results weeks after the general election in November 2020. Congress certified the 2020 election results on Jan. 7, 2021, following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Following the election, Republican leaders, both here in Arizona and nationally, have claimed that the election was fraudulent, despite county and state leaders finding no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

CONTINUING COVERAGE: Arizona Election Audit

The Republican-led state Senate in Arizona is reportedly nearing the completion of its audit of 2.1 million ballots that were cast in Maricopa County during the 2020 election. Throughout the audit, concerns have been raised about the security of the ballots, how the audit is being conducted, and where information is being stored, among other concerns.