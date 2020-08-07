Menu

Arizona wins $22.5 million judgment against NJ vaping firm

Posted at 2:42 PM, Aug 07, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's attorney general has obtained a $22.5 million judgment against a New Jersey-based vaping company along with a court order permanently barring the company from selling its products in the state.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced the judgment against Eonsmoke on Friday.

The company did not mount a defense to the consumer fraud lawsuit filed by Brnovich and a judge issued what is known as a default judgment.

Brnovich sued Eonsmoke and e-cigarette giant Juul Labs in January, saying they violated state consumer fraud laws and targeted youth with their products.

Juul has denied wrongdoing.

Eonsmoke hasn't commented.

