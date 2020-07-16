Arizona to provide free masks to vulnerable individuals: How to submit an order

Vulnerable adults in Arizona -- those 65 and older and those with medical conditions -- who either do not have a mask or have been unable to get one amid the COVID-19 pandemic, will be able to request some from the state, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday.

The state has partnered with Hanes to provide two million cloth masks to those in vulnerable populations, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Beginning on Friday, July 17, people will be able to submit an order for five free cloth masks via DHS HERE according to the website. As of this writing, the form was not yet available.

According to the website, orders are limited to one per household. Masks will be delivered within 2-4 weeks, the website states.

"To qualify for this program, you need to be part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older)," the website states.

Visit the DHS website here for more information.