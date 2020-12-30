Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona tax agency head fired after defending education tax

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Arizona governor signs education sales tax extension
Posted at 7:11 PM, Dec 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-29 21:11:53-05

PHOENIX (AP) — The director of Arizona's tax collection agency has been abruptly dismissed from his job after outside lawyers defending the agency backed a new voter-approved tax on the wealthy that will boost education funding.

Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced a new leader for the Department of Revenue Tuesday without mentioning that Carlton Woodruff was out as director.

Ducey spokesman C.J. Karamargin said he could not discuss personnel matters, but then appeared to link Woodruff's defense of Proposition 208 to his departure.

He said the governor expects state agencies not to take policy positions.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.