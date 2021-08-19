Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona Supreme Court won’t block new tax on high-earners

items.[0].image.alt
Matt York/AP
FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Arizona Supreme Court Justices from left; William G. Montgomery, John R Lopez IV, Vice Chief Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer, Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel, Clint Bolick and James Beene listen to oral arguments in Phoenix. The Arizona Supreme Court is set to release its decision, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in a constitutional challenge to a new tax on high earners that was designed to increase school funding and approved by the state’s voters in November. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Education Tax Challenge
Posted at 12:28 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 15:28:47-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court says a new tax on high earners approved by the state’s voters in November can remain in effect while a lower court determines if the revenue it raises for schools will exceed a constitutional spending limit.

Thursday’s ruling from the high court is a major win for education proponents but it may only be brief.

The ruling said if the lower court decides that the spending limit is exceeded, it must declare Proposition 208 unconstitutional and void it entirely.

The court rejected an argument that the tax increase required a 2/3 vote to pass.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Send us a video on why you love where you live!

Send us a video on why you love where you live!