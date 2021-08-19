Arizona Supreme Court won’t block new tax on high-earners

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court says a new tax on high earners approved by the state’s voters in November can remain in effect while a lower court determines if the revenue it raises for schools will exceed a constitutional spending limit.

Thursday’s ruling from the high court is a major win for education proponents but it may only be brief.

The ruling said if the lower court decides that the spending limit is exceeded, it must declare Proposition 208 unconstitutional and void it entirely.

The court rejected an argument that the tax increase required a 2/3 vote to pass.

