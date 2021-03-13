Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould to retire

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Supreme Court Justice Andrew Gould is retiring after just over four years on the court.

Gould told Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday that his last day will be April 1.

The governor will appoint a replacement from a list of candidates provided by a commission that screens candidates under the state's merit selection process.

Gould was sworn in as one of two new justices in December 2016 after being appointed by Ducey following the Legislature's passage of a law expanding the court from five to seven members.