Arizona student says she lost station manager job over tweet

PHOENIX (AP) — A student manager at Arizona State University's student-run radio station has said she was involuntarily removed from her position Thursday after weeks of debate surrounding her tweet in late August about Jacob Blake, a Black man shot and paralyzed by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Arizona Republic reported that the debates started after Station Manager Rae'Lee Klein tweeted a link to a New York Post article containing graphic details from a police report accusing Blake of sexual assault. Klein said she was fired.

Interim Dean Kristin Gilger released a statement Thursday night denying that Klein had lost her job.