Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee pulls out of governor race, to run for re-election

Bob Christie/AP
FILE - Republican Arizona state Sen. Kimberly Yee watches as the vote tally on a children's health insurance bill she opposed shows the measure passing on May 6, 2016, at the Capitol in Phoenix. Next year could be a pivotal one for women gubernatorial candidates. In Arizona, where Republican Gov. Doug Ducey can't run again, the field already has several candidates who are women, including State Treasurer Yee and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File)
Kimberly Yee
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jan 15, 2022
PHOENIX — Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Saturday she is withdrawing from the race for Arizona governor and is instead running for re-election.

Yee first announced her run for governor in May 2021, but as of now, her campaign is transitioning for a second term as the state treasurer.

"It is important that Arizonans have a proven conservative leader they can trust, especially during a time when the Biden Administration continues to lead the country towards a disastrous, economic downturn," said Treasurer Kimberly Yee in a press release Saturday. "I will continue to protect our state's strong economic standing and fight against Biden's big government attempts to spy on personal financial banking records of everyday citizens. I will continue to hold radical companies accountable for their actions as I did with my divestment of $143 million from Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry's, as a result of their discriminatory, Anti-Semitic boycott of Israel."

In addition to her role as state treasurer, for which she was elected in 2018, Yee served in the office from 2007-2010 under former Treasurer Dean Martin. She has also served as a former Senate Republican Majority Leader and spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention.

