Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers censured for comments calling for violence

On a Tuesday vote of 24-3, with 3 not voting, the Arizona State Senate has censured Republican Senate Wendy Rogers. A total of 3 senators did not vote.

24 Ayes

3 Nays (Barto, Petersen, Rogers)

3 No votes (Gowan, Steele, Townsend)



Wendy Rogers was censured in response to multiple recent comments made that called for violence on social media and during recent event appearances.

The censure, read on the floor by Senator Vince Leach (R), said Senator Rogers “engaged in conduct unbecoming of a Senator, including publicly issuing and promoting social media, and video messaging encouraging violence against and punishment of American citizens.”

Rogers, the Senator representing rural Northern Arizona and parts of Flagstaff, defended herself by saying that “freedom of speech is a sacred right.” She further said she would not apologize or back down from her comments.

Only two Republican Senators other than Rogers voted against the resolution, Senators Warren Petersen (Gilbert) and Nancy Barto (North Phoenix).

Senate President Karen Fann, who voted in support of the censure, commented that “Free speech does not give one the right to threaten people.”

Rogers recently spoke at the “America First PAC” conference in Florida organized by far-right provocateur Nick Fuentes in which she said, “If we try some of these high level criminals, convict them and use a newly built set of gallows, it will make an example of these traitors who have betrayed our country.”

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey released the following statement in response to the censure:

"Anti-Semitic and hateful language has no place in Arizona. I have categorically condemned it in the past and condemn it now. I strongly believe our public policy debates should be about creating opportunity for all and making our state a better place, not denigrating and insulting any individual or group. I believe the vote taken today by the Arizona Senate sends a clear message: rhetoric like this is unacceptable. These are incredibly divided times, but picking a side in the fight to protect western democracy is an easy call. It's Putin versus freedom. I will always side with freedom. I believe any statement supporting Russia's actions in Ukraine is not only ill-advised, but wrong and dangerous."

