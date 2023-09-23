Arizona State Fair guide: tickets, food, new attractions, deals and more

PHOENIX (KNXV) — The Arizona State Fair is ready to bring the fall vibes with its thrilling rides, food, and entertainment!
Before you head out to the fairgrounds, here’s everything you need to know about admission, parking, deals, new food, and the artists who will be performing this year!
KEY FUN FACTORS
- The Arizona State Fair runs from September 22 - October 29.
- From Sept. 22 - 24, the fair will open at 4 p.m. On every other fair date, the gates will open at 12 p.m.
- General Admission: $15
- Location: 1826 W. McDowell Rd in Phoenix
- VIP Cabanas [$200]
- Parking
- $12: MONTE VISTA GATE [19th Ave and Monte Vista]
- $8: ENCANTO BLVD [Between 19th Ave and 20th Ave]
- $30: VIP Parking [19th Ave and Monte Vista]
ATTRACTIONS
- Fairytales on Ice: Beauty & the Beast is coming to Phoenix this fall as part of the Arizona State Fair entertainment series. The award-winning skaters will glide across the ice from Sept. 28 - Oct. 8, 2023.
- Other attractions include:
- “READ AND RIDE”: This deal can get your child free ride passes! To do so, your child will need to read one book and fill out this form. According to event officials, reading one book gets you one free ride and the kid can redeem up to three ride passes. Eligible ages are from 5 to 14 and the form must be signed by a teacher, parent, or guardian.
- UNLIMITED RIDE WRISTBANDS: According to event officials, these wristbands will be available for purchase every Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and “honored for use until 8 p.m.” The wristbands cost $50 per person.
- “FEEL GOOD FRIDAYS”: If you bring 10 cans or items of non-perishable food on Fridays, you’ll get one free admission. This deal is redeemable on September 29, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 from noon to 6 p.m. This deal is presented to you by Sanderson Ford and the cans collected will benefit Operation Santa Claus and St. Mary’s Food Bank.
- ARMED FORCES DAY: Veterans can receive free fair admission on Armed Forces Day Friday, October 20. This deal presented by Global Credit Union is valid on that date from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friends 55+: On Friday, October 13, you’ll be able to get in for free at the state fair- the ticket is valid from noon to 6 p.m.
- $3 TASTE OF THE FAIR: You’ll be able to enjoy $3 food every Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., according to event officials. This deal won’t be available on Opening Day, Friday, September 22.
“Everybody loves funky fair food! At the fair this year we have Pickled Tamale Bites. So, it's pickles and cheese inside tamale masa in a little ball and then you also have nacho cheese on the side to dip in it. It's really good,” said Brianda Martinez, Arizona State Fair’s marketing director, to ABC15 in an interview.
Here are some of the other new food items!
@abc15arizona It’s that time of year again! 🎡 ABC15’s Nicole Gutierrez takes us to the Arizona State Fair grounds for a sneak peek of the NEW FOOD! Gates open this Friday, September 22! 👀 #Phoenix #ArizonaStateFair #FallFun #ThingsToDo #ABC15 #FamilyFun #Arizona ♬ original sound - ABC15Arizona
All concerts start at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $20 and include fair admission, according to event officials.
WALKER HAYES
- Date: Friday, October 13.
- The Phoenix show is part of her "MI CASA, TU CASA" tour, her first headlining tour, which will be stopping in 16 cities across the country.
- Date: Saturday, October 14.
NE-YO
- Date: Friday, October 20.
VIOLENT FEMMES
- Date: Friday, October 27.
BROTHERS OSBORNE
- Date: Saturday, October 21.
CARLY PEARCE
- Date: Saturday, October 28.
ARIZONA STATE FAIR BACKYARD CONCERT SERIES
Here’s what you need to know about the lineup of tribute bands and artists. These performances are included with your fair admission. Click here for updates and more dates of when they’re playing at the fair.
Riff Raff
- When: September 22 at 6 p.m.
Evil Waze
- When: September 24 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Chicago The Tribute
- When: September 23 at 6 p.m.
Mini Kiss
- When: September 28 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Outlaw Mariachi
- When: September 30 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Queen Nation
- When: October 5 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Sticky Stones – Tribute to Rolling Stones
- When: October 6 at 6 p.m.
Skynnrd Lynnrd
- When: October 7 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Sweet Tina
- When: October 8 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Amor Prohibido
- When: October 15 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
When Doves Cry – Tribute to Prince
- When: October 12 from 6 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.
Rock With You – Michael Jackson Tribute
- When: October 13 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Shades of Billy
- When: October 14 at 6 p.m.
One of These Nights - Songs of The Eagles
- When: October 19 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Uptown Funk – Tribute to Bruno Mars
- When: October 27 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Unchained
- When: October 28 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Green Today
- When: October 29 from 6 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
----
