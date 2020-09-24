Arizona Snowbowl reveals 2020 opening date, safety changes

Arizona Snowbowl announced Tuesday that it would open to skiers and snowboarders for the 2020-2021 winter season and that opening day is currently scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

When it opens, the ski resort will boast a brand new high-speed ski lift to replace the Agassiz lift that broke during last year's season, as well as some additional safety precautions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As fall begins, many of us are eagerly awaiting the start of ski season. Today, General Manager Rob Linde provides an update on what to expect this winter and how we’re staying true to our mission to give people the freedom to ski. Read the full update 👉 https://t.co/8Di4RWxAJv pic.twitter.com/1UDEbPxz8u — Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) September 22, 2020

"The unique challenges over the last five months (from the lift malfunction on the old Agassiz lift to a global pandemic and everything in between) have tested our resiliency, but they haven’t dampened our spirits. Never has our mission to give people the freedom to ski felt more important – more poignant – than right now," wrote general manager Rob Linde in a note posted Tuesday to the ski resort's website.

"Snowbowl will be open this winter...and your safety will remain our number one priority," he said.

Nothing that things can change at any time, here are the safety plans the ski resort is anticipating:



Face masks and coverings will be required.

Access to indoor spaces, such as the resort's restaurants and restrooms, will be limited. "On busy days, we expect to limit indoor space and ask you to plan to be outside or consider going to your vehicle to warm up or eat," the note said.

Lifts, including the resort's gondola, will promote social distancing. Family members and groups who traveled together will be allowed to ride together.

Access to Arizona Snowbowl may be limited during peak times, such as on weekends or holidays. "If this occurs, we will open our mountain on a first-come, first-serve basis and will communicate this on our website and social media."

Linda, the resort's general manager, said in his post that the resort expects to make all purchases -- ski passes, rentals, classes -- available online in the fall. They will also offer discounted tickets during weekdays and off-peak hours.

Sunrise Park Resort, which is located in Greer, Arizona, has not yet announced its reopening plans.