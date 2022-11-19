Arizona Snowbowl is now open, here’s what you need to know

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — LET IT SNOW! The Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff is now open for its 2022/23 winter season!

We are so excited to welcome you back today to kick off the 22/23 winter season! Join us today from 9AM-4PM to get your first turns of the season! Learn more about what to expect on opening day here - https://t.co/oYL6k82etZ — Arizona Snowbowl (@AZSnowbowl) November 17, 2022

According to site officials, only the advanced and intermediate terrain will be available at first “and no beginner terrain will be available until further notice.”

Here’s what you need to know before you hit the slopes.

TICKETS



Lift tickets online will be $59 per person on opening day Nov.17 and on the 18 th . However, pricing does fluctuate throughout the season. It can range between $24 and go as high as $109. Lift tickets must be purchased online. You can view current pricing and the Arizona Snowbowl's schedule, right here.

. However, pricing does fluctuate throughout the season. It can range between $24 and go as high as $109. Lift tickets must be purchased online. You can view current pricing and the Arizona Snowbowl's schedule, right here. Free beginner “Snow Experience” lessons are offered with any priced ticket or season pass. There are lessons every day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Kids 12 years of age and younger ski for FREE.

Seniors 75+ ski for FREE too.

Season passes range from $775-$1,199- more information can be found here. Discounts are available for group purchases.



RENTALS



Rentals must be reserved online.

Ski rentals start as low as $30.

Snowboard rentals start as low as $30.

Keep in mind: weekday and weekend prices vary.

Per site officials, “equipment is due back by 4:30 p.m. A $10 late fee applies.”

IF YOU GO



Address: Arizona Snowbowl [9300 N Snowbowl Rd] in Flagstaff



HOURS OF OPERATION

Lifts [9 a.m. – 4 p.m.], guest services [8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.], Agassiz Sports Shop [9 a.m. – 4 p.m.] and other amenities hours can be found here.