Arizona sheriff cited for operating boat while intoxicated

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes says he's been cited for operating a boat while under the influence of alcohol at Lake Powell.

The first-term sheriff said in a statement Thursday that he deeply regrets his actions.

He says he was drinking while boating at the lake on the Arizona-Utah border with family last weekend. Someone else was operating the boat.

Later in the day, friends in another boat were having trouble docking.

Rhodes says he agreed to help and clipped another boat in the process.

The misdemeanor citation issued by the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area noted his blood alcohol content was at least .08%.

