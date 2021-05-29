Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema a no show on vote for January 6 Commission

PHOENIX — Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema skipped a vote Friday that would create an independent bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 siege on the U.S. Capitol. Sinema, who supports the commission, is one of only a few Democrats in favor of keeping the filibuster.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Sinema joined West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin imploring Republicans to join Democrats to find a path forward on a commission.

Joint statement with @Sen_JoeManchin on January 6th Commission: pic.twitter.com/03RsLGBEoY — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) May 25, 2021

Republicans used the filibuster to block passage of the bill.

When it came time to vote, 6 Republicans joined 48 Democrats in favor. A total of 60 votes were needed to overcome the filibuster. 11 Senators didn’t show up to vote. Senator Sinema was in that number.

As it was conceived, 10 people, five appointed by Democrats and five appointed by Republicans make up the January 6 Commission. It would have subpoena power, but could only use it if both sides agree. Its final report to the President and Congress would be due by December 31.

On social media Sinema’s no-show was trending most of Friday with progressives, in particular, taking a dim view of her failure to vote.

On Friday, ABC15 attempted to contact Senator Sinema thru her spokesperson. We have not received any response, but the Arizona Republic did. The paper reports Sinema’s spokesperson told them the Senator supports the Commission. They say Sinema will make an entry into the Congressional Record saying she would have voted for it.

The spokesperson did not tell the Republic why Senator Sinema did not vote.