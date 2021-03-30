Menu

Arizona Senate proposal would ban nearly all abortions

Bob Christie/AP
Arizona state Sen. Sine Kerr speaks at a news conference as Republican Gov. Doug Ducey looks on in Phoenix, on March 22, 2021. A proposal in the Arizona Senate would ban most abortions even before many women know they are pregnant by making it a felony for a physician to perform the procedure if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. The amendment proposed by Kerr of Buckeye to an unrelated bill on license plate designs is set for a hearing in the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, file)
Posted at 4:01 PM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 19:01:07-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A proposal in the Arizona Senate would effectively ban most abortions by making it a felony for a physician to perform the procedure if a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

The amendment proposed by Republican Sen. Sine Kerr of Buckeye to an unrelated bill is set for a hearing in the Senate Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

A fetal heartbeat can often be detected as early as six weeks, before many women even know they are pregnant.

Abortion rights groups called Kerr's proposal an unconstutional infringment to a women's right to choose.

