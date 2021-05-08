Watch
Arizona Senate assures feds election recount is secure

Matt York/AP
Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general election are examined and recounted by contractors working for Florida-based company, Cyber Ninjas, Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. The audit, ordered by the Arizona Senate, has the U.S. Department of Justice saying it is concerned about ballot security and potential voter intimidation arising from the unprecedented private recount of the 2020 presidential election results. (AP Photo/Matt York, Pool)
Posted at 5:49 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 20:49:19-04

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Arizona Senate is telling the U.S. Justice Department that ballots it is recounting from November's presidential election are secure and the department's worries about voter intimidation are unfounded.

Senate President Karen Fann's letter on Friday comes two days after the department's Civil Rights Division sought assurances that 2.1 million ballots from the state's most populous county were secured as federal law requires.

The department also said contacting voters during the unprecedented election audit could amount to illegal voter intimidation.

Former President Donald Trump and his supporters allege without evicence that he lost Arizona and other battleground states because of fraud.

