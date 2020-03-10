Menu

Arizona Senate advances changes to redistricting process

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in the Arizona Senate have approved a measure asking voters to limit the population differences between Arizona's 30 legislative districts.

Democrats said the measure would make it harder to create legislative districts with a majority of Native American voters, which has helped ensure the Navajo Nation has representation in the Legislature.

The measure by Sen. J.D. Mesnard would require the state's redistricting commission to create districts with a maximum difference of 5,000 people.

Currently, a 10% difference is considered constitutional, meaning districts can vary by about 20,000 people.

