Arizona seeks to drop charges in 1997 death of pregnant teen

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — Prosecutors in Yavapai County are seeking to dismiss a murder case against a man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend more than 20 years ago.

Cecilio Cruz recently went on trial in the 1997 deaths of Marisol Gonzalez and their unborn child.

Her body was found in an alley between the homes they lived in as teenagers in Cottonwood.

A jury failed to reach a verdict in the case, giving prosecutors 60 days to retry the case.

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk said Tuesday she won't take that route with the same evidence.

Her office filed a motion to dismiss the case against Cruz without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled in the future.