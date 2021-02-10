Menu

Arizona restaurants look to make cocktails-to-go permanent

Posted at 6:58 PM, Feb 09, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona restaurants are trying to convince state lawmakers to let them sell cocktails to-go.

A legislative committee approved the idea on Tuesday, setting the stage for consideration in the full House of Representatives.

Gov. Doug Ducey temporarily allowed restaurants to sell take-home alcohol at the onset of the pandemic, when he ordered them to close their dining rooms.

But a judge later blocked that move, siding with a group of bar owners who sued.

Many bar owners and the grocery industry oppose the measure.

They say the bill would devalue the liquor licenses they've paid $100,000 or more to purchase.

