Arizona Republicans call out California leadership for a potential 'drive-up' in gas costs

FILE - In this Friday, May 22, 2020, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, Pool, File)
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Republicans have penned a letter to Governor Newsom over legislation passed in Sacramento that they claim could 'drive-up' gas prices in Arizona, the office of AZ representative Justin Wilmeth announced.

At least a third of Arizona’s fuel comes from California refineries, making the state potentially vulnerable to decisions made in Sacramento.

Arizona gets the remaining supply from new Mexico and Texas.

The letter penned to Newsom claims "California’s new fuel reserve requirements and other recent legislative actions were passed without proper consideration of the broader economic impacts."

