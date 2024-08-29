Arizona Republicans call out California leadership for a potential 'drive-up' in gas costs

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Republicans have penned a letter to Governor Newsom over legislation passed in Sacramento that they claim could 'drive-up' gas prices in Arizona, the office of AZ representative Justin Wilmeth announced.

At least a third of Arizona’s fuel comes from California refineries, making the state potentially vulnerable to decisions made in Sacramento.

Arizona gets the remaining supply from new Mexico and Texas.

The letter penned to Newsom claims "California’s new fuel reserve requirements and other recent legislative actions were passed without proper consideration of the broader economic impacts."

