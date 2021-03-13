Arizona Republican Party chair sued over party election

PHOENIX (AP) — Two candidates for the Arizona Republican Party's executive committee who lost their January elections are suing state party Chair Kelli Ward to force an audit of the results.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Maricopa County Superior Court by William Beard and Sandra Dowling also names the state party.

The lawsuit says there were concerns about ballot security and overall confusion after Jan. 23 state party elections.

Dowling was initially declared a winner of one at-large executive committee post before it was announced that she actually had lost.

Ward had no immediate comment.