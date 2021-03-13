Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsStatewide News

Actions

Arizona Republican Party chair sued over party election

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward speaks at a campaign rally in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona Republican activists on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, replaced incumbent state party Chairman Jonathan Lines with twice-unsuccessful U.S. Senate candidate Ward in the party's top leadership post, providing a win for the party's more conservative wing and a defeat for its old guard. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Kelli Ward
Posted at 4:41 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 18:41:56-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Two candidates for the Arizona Republican Party's executive committee who lost their January elections are suing state party Chair Kelli Ward to force an audit of the results.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Maricopa County Superior Court by William Beard and Sandra Dowling also names the state party.

The lawsuit says there were concerns about ballot security and overall confusion after Jan. 23 state party elections.

Dowling was initially declared a winner of one at-large executive committee post before it was announced that she actually had lost.

Ward had no immediate comment.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.