Arizona Republican Party chair sees new heat on her election

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2017, file photo, Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward speaks at a campaign rally in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona Republican activists on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, replaced incumbent state party Chairman Jonathan Lines with twice-unsuccessful U.S. Senate candidate Ward in the party's top leadership post, providing a win for the party's more conservative wing and a defeat for its old guard. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Posted at 4:19 PM, Feb 05, 2021
PHOENIX (AP) — Pressure is rising on the head of the Arizona Republican Party to allow an audit of her recent reelection as she continues to question President Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Eighteen GOP state lawmakers sent party Chair Kelli Ward a letter this week demanding that she allow an audit of her January reelection, which she won by 42 votes but is increasingly being challenged.

The letter demands that Ward either allow an audit or step aside from efforts to audit results in Maricopa County that saw Biden win.

Ward says there's no mechanism to audit the results because they were not formally challenged.

