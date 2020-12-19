Arizona public, charter schools to face budget deficit

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona public and charter schools will face a $266 million budget deficit because the state gives money to remote learning schools at a lower rate than they do to in-person schools.

The Arizona Republic reported Friday that the state Department of Education released data that shows how much schools will need to cut their budgets by this school year.

Mesa Public Schools, the largest district in Arizona, will lose $16 million.

Chandler Unified School will have its budget cut by $12 million.

Tucson Unified School District will lose $11.9 million.

Under state law, online schools are funded at a rate 5% lower than in-person schools, per student.