Arizona picks senators, military for Trump's heroes garden

Cliff Owen/AP
FILE - Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, July 27, 2017 file photo Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has recommended a slew of Arizona luminaries including McCain, for inclusion in the proposed National Garden of American Heroes. The list by the governor's office includes three senators, two governors, the first female justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, and military and civil rights heroes. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Posted at 3:02 PM, Aug 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-31 19:55:13-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has recommended a slew of Arizona luminaries for inclusion in the proposed National Garden of American Heroes.

The list by the governor's office includes three senators, two governors, the first female justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, and military and civil rights heroes.

There are also two military groups, including the Buffalo Soldiers and the Navajo Code Talkers.

President Donald Trump announced the effort this summer, and his administration reached out to governors and the public for suggestions to add to his own list.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

