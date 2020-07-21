Arizona physicians say they want a say in when it's safe for students to return to school

Local physicians, who are also parents, want their voice heard before the Governor makes his decision on sending kids back into Arizona’s classrooms.

A group calling themselves, ‘Doctor Moms’ has launched a new survey to see where our medical professionals stand on sending their own children back into schools. They're asking fellow physicians how they intend for their children to be educated? Are they concerned if their child either gets infected or infects others with COVID-19?

"The reality is no one knows enough about COVID right now. We needed to bring the physician's voice into reopening the schools," said Dr. Susan Hughes.

The physicians have been taking a lot of criticism. Often from their own neighbors who want their children back in class. The results of the survey were delayed after a doctor tweeted out a plan to sabotage the results. "In doing this we're trying to protect teachers protect students and decrease the community spread," said Dr. Christine Severance. "So it's unfortunate people would want to interfere with the science."

The physicians behind the survey want Arizona to follow the CDC and World Health Organization guidelines. So until there is a decreasing number of COVID cases over a two-week period, hospital admissions that are going down, and the ability to test and conduct contact tracing at schools, Dr. Dionne Mills' children will spend the year learning from home.

"They see people are not following the rules. And they've already decided before I told them until we do what we need to do to get the spread down they’re staying home." Dr. Mills said.

Not all healthcare professionals agree with the decision to delay the start of on campus instruction. Doctor Moms says it hopes to get at least 200 responses before it publishes the results of the survey.

The results will be forwarded to the governor and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ.