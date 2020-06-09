Arizona official wants Confederate monument removed

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's secretary of state wants a monument to the region's Confederate troops removed from a public plaza adjacent to the state Capitol.

In a letter to state Department of Administration, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Monday called for the monument to be taken from public display and placed into long-term storage indefinitely.

The monument at the State Capitol was a gift to Arizona from the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the early 1960s.

An inscription on the monument says, ``A nation that forgets its past has no future.

Hobbs says the gift was a clear attempt to repudiate the progress of the civil rights movement and should be take away.