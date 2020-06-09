Menu

Arizona official wants Confederate monument removed

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019, file photo, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs talks about voter registration at Phoenix College on National Voter Registration Day in Phoenix. The top election official in Arizona's most populous county took the unprecedented step Friday, March 13, 2020, of ordering ballots for next week's Democratic presidential primary mailed to all voters who normally casts ballots at the polls to ensure they can vote with minimal exposure to the new coronavirus. But the move by Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes may not stand and drew some criticism from fellow Democrats, Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Garrado, and Hobbs. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Election 2020 Arizona
Posted at 7:01 PM, Jun 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-08 22:01:36-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's secretary of state wants a monument to the region's Confederate troops removed from a public plaza adjacent to the state Capitol.

In a letter to state Department of Administration, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Monday called for the monument to be taken from public display and placed into long-term storage indefinitely.

The monument at the State Capitol was a gift to Arizona from the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the early 1960s.

An inscription on the monument says, ``A nation that forgets its past has no future.

Hobbs says the gift was a clear attempt to repudiate the progress of the civil rights movement and should be take away.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

