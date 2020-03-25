Menu

Arizona official told to let candidates file in person

Posted: 7:06 PM, Mar 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 22:06:41-04
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says Secretary of State Katie Hobbs can't force candidates for office to mail their nominating petitions or just put a drop box in the lobby of the Capitol's executive tower.

The Republican attorney general said in a Tuesday legal opinion that Hobbs acted illegally when she implemented the new procedure to reduce exposure to the conoravirus.

Hobbs is a Democrat and announced the change to all-mail filing last Friday and said her office staff would mainly work from home to reduce their exposure.

She later added a lobby dropbox.

