Arizona official told to let candidates file in person

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says Secretary of State Katie Hobbs can't force candidates for office to mail their nominating petitions or just put a drop box in the lobby of the Capitol's executive tower.

The Republican attorney general said in a Tuesday legal opinion that Hobbs acted illegally when she implemented the new procedure to reduce exposure to the conoravirus.

Hobbs is a Democrat and announced the change to all-mail filing last Friday and said her office staff would mainly work from home to reduce their exposure.

She later added a lobby dropbox.