Arizona National Guard members headed to D.C. for Inauguration Day

Members of the Arizona National Guard will be headed to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration next week.

Around two dozen citizen soldiers with the 161st Air Refueling Wing will be traveling to the nation’s Capitol over the weekend to help assist with logistics for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Master Sergeant Jennifer Fostino, of Tolleson, has volunteered to work her third inauguration.

Fostino will be working logistics and will help feed the troops in D.C.

“We put a lot of heart and soul into our food, and to the work that we do and to make sure that their bellies are full, and they go out there, and they’re the ones out there protecting everybody,” Fostino added.

There will be up to 21,000 National Guard troops from around the country for the inauguration.

Officials said Thursday that in the ongoing discussions with law enforcement, it was determined that 21,000 Guard members should be enough. Officials had initially said up to 15,000 would be needed, but law enforcement had asked for more help locking down the Capitol and the city. Officials added that the total still may grow.

There will be heightened security after a breach of the U.S. Capitol more than a week ago.

ABC15 asked Fostino if she’s prepared mentally if there’s chaos near the Capitol, again.

“We’re always prepared for that, that's something you have to have," Fostino said.

As Washington D.C. increases security protocols ahead of the inauguration, the FBI's Phoenix Field Office said Thursday it has "not received any specific and substantiated threat to the Arizona state Capitol or other government buildings in our area" ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

In a statement, the FBI said, "However, we are working together with our law enforcement partners to continuously share information based on tips submitted by the public."