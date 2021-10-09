Arizona murder case against US Air Force airman goes to jury

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona case accusing a U.S. Air Force airman of killing a Mennonite woman is in the hands of a jury.
Mark Gooch faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in Sasha Krause's death. She disappeared from the Mennonite community where she lived near Farmington, New Mexico, in January 2020.
Her body was found more than a month later on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona.
Attorneys in the case made closing arguments Friday. Jurors did not immediately reach a verdict and will resume deliberations Wednesday.
Authorities say they tied Gooch to Krause's death using cellphone and other records.
Gooch's attorney says the state hasn't proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt.
----
STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE
- Download our free app for Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Alexa, and mobile devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter