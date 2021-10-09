Watch
Arizona murder case against US Air Force airman goes to jury

Erica Sauder/AP
FILE - This February 2019 file photo provided by Erica Sauder shows Sasha Krause, whose body was found in a forest outside Flagstaff, Ariz., more than a month after she disappeared from a Mennonite community near Farmington, N.M, in January 2020. Mark Gooch, the man accused of kidnapping and killing her, is scheduled to go on trial in Flagstaff in September 2021. (Erica Sauder via AP, File)
Posted at 12:33 PM, Oct 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-09 15:33:05-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona case accusing a U.S. Air Force airman of killing a Mennonite woman is in the hands of a jury.

Mark Gooch faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in Sasha Krause's death. She disappeared from the Mennonite community where she lived near Farmington, New Mexico, in January 2020.

Her body was found more than a month later on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Arizona.

Attorneys in the case made closing arguments Friday. Jurors did not immediately reach a verdict and will resume deliberations Wednesday.

Authorities say they tied Gooch to Krause's death using cellphone and other records.

Gooch's attorney says the state hasn't proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

