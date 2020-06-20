Menu

Arizona man sues police department over wrongful arrest

Felicia Fonseca/AP
FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, Tremayne Nez stands outside the Coconino County courthouse in Flagstaff, Ariz. The Flagstaff man who was wrongfully arrested on suspicion of selling LSD has sued the city, alleging police ignored evidence that showed he wasn't a drug dealer. Nez, who is Navajo, spent more than 30 hours in jail after being arrested last June as part of a multi-agency drug operation. Police have said his arrest was a case of mistaken identity. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)
Tremayne Nez
Posted at 6:26 PM, Jun 19, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-19 21:26:12-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A Flagstaff, Arizona, man who was wrongfully arrested on suspicion of selling LSD has sued the city.

Tremayne Nez, who is Navajo, alleges police ignored evidence that showed he wasn't a drug dealer.

Police have said his arrest a year ago was a case of mistaken identity and apologized.

Nez spent more than 30 hours in jail as part of a multi-agency drug operation.

The lawsuit filed this week in U.S. District Court seeks $350,000 in compensatory damages and other amounts to be determined at trial.

A police spokesman declined comment and a city spokeswoman did not immediately provide a response to questions.

