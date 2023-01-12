Arizona man dead after train hits him

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A man is dead after he was reportedly hit by a train in Flagstaff Wednesday night.
Flagstaff police say it happened near the intersection of Route 66 and Fanning Drive just after 6:30 p.m.
When officers arrived, they provided first aid until medical personnel arrived. The man, who has been identified as 37-year-old Cecil Begay, was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police say Begay was hit by a train traveling westbound.
An investigation into what led up to the deadly incident is ongoing.
