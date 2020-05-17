Arizona malls reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, see long lines at some stores

Arizona malls were the next businesses to have their re-opening day during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seven Valley malls opened Saturday:
- Arizona Mills, 5000 S Arizona Mills Circle, Tempe, AZ 85282
- Arrowhead Towne Center, 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ 85308-8612
- Chandler Fashion Center, 3111 W. Chandler Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226
- Desert Sky Mall, 7611 W Thomas Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85033
- Paradise Valley Mall, 4568 E. Cactus Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85032
- Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 East Camelback, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
- Superstition Springs Center, 6555 E Southern Ave., Mesa, AZ 85206
Chandler Fashion Center being one of those malls despite having less than one-third of its tenants open as well.
Only 52 of the mall's 190 businesses opened Saturday, including a local candy shop owner who said it was time to get back to business.
"My wife and I said we're just gonna opening and see what happens," said Jeremiah Winstead, Owner of Winstead Candy Co. "When we had customers reaching out to us, waiting for us to open, wanting to come support us, it meant a ton to us and we knew that this was the time to open."
Chandler Fashion Center only expecting a few thousand guests at the mall on Saturday, and made sure to make it a healthy return for customers.
"Wiping down door handles, wiping down tables, cleaning the restrooms more often. Really just going through and sanitizing as much as possible," said David Moss, Senior Property Manager for Chandler Fashion Center.